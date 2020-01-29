Financial Services and Real Estate
U.S. stock funds post longest run on assets since 2016

David Randall

    NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investors pulled nearly $3.5
billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold
U.S. stocks last week, extending the longest retreat from the
U.S. stock market since a nine-week losing streak that ended in
March of 2016, Investment Company Institute data released on
Wednesday showed.
    Last week's losses marked the eighth straight week in which
investors have withdrawn assets from domestic equity funds.
Rising concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China have
weighed on investor sentiment, sending the benchmark S&P 500
lower last week despite stronger than expected corporate
earnings. 
    Overall, investors have pulled $21.1 billion from U.S.
equities since the start of the year. The S&P 500 is up 1.7%
over the same time. 
    Bond funds, meanwhile, continued to post inflows, bringing
in nearly $16.1 billion in new assets last week. Investors have
sent nearly $57.8 billion into the category since the start of
the year. 
    World stock funds gathered nearly $5.8 billion in new
assets, the largest gain for any week since March 2018. 
    
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in
millions of dollars:
    
             1/22/20  1/15/20  1/8/202  12/31/2  12/24/2
                  20       20        0      019      019
 Equity        2,329   -1,220  -12,704   -1,375   -3,543
    Domesti   -3,451   -4,519  -13,134   -3,849   -6,252
    c                                            
    World      5,780    3,299      430    2,474    2,708
 Hybrid          460       16     -971      -55     -542
 Bond         16,063   16,938   24,744    9,164    9,560
    Taxable   12,965   13,664   21,211    7,659    6,899
    Municip    3,098    3,275    3,533    1,505    2,661
    al                                           
 Commodity     1,348      104       92      311       61
 Total        20,200   15,837   11,161    8,045    5,536
 

