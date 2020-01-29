U.S. stock funds post longest run on assets since 2016

By David Randall NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Investors pulled nearly $3.5 billion out of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week, extending the longest retreat from the U.S. stock market since a nine-week losing streak that ended in March of 2016, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday showed. Last week's losses marked the eighth straight week in which investors have withdrawn assets from domestic equity funds. Rising concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China have weighed on investor sentiment, sending the benchmark S&P 500 lower last week despite stronger than expected corporate earnings. Overall, investors have pulled $21.1 billion from U.S. equities since the start of the year. The S&P 500 is up 1.7% over the same time. Bond funds, meanwhile, continued to post inflows, bringing in nearly $16.1 billion in new assets last week. Investors have sent nearly $57.8 billion into the category since the start of the year. World stock funds gathered nearly $5.8 billion in new assets, the largest gain for any week since March 2018. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in millions of dollars: 1/22/20 1/15/20 1/8/202 12/31/2 12/24/2 20 20 0 019 019 Equity 2,329 -1,220 -12,704 -1,375 -3,543 Domesti -3,451 -4,519 -13,134 -3,849 -6,252 c World 5,780 3,299 430 2,474 2,708 Hybrid 460 16 -971 -55 -542 Bond 16,063 16,938 24,744 9,164 9,560 Taxable 12,965 13,664 21,211 7,659 6,899 Municip 3,098 3,275 3,533 1,505 2,661 al Commodity 1,348 104 92 311 61 Total 20,200 15,837 11,161 8,045 5,536 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Tom Brown)