Caesars Entertainment, ESPN tie-up for sports betting content

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Tuesday it was tying up with Walt Disney Co’s ESPN for content and news related to sports betting.

The deal includes building a new ESPN-branded studio at The LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where sports betting-themed content will be created, along with segments for ESPN’s recently launched sports betting-related show, Daily Wager.

Caesars’ data and branding will also be integrated across ESPN programming within the coming weeks, the company said.

U.S. casinos on Tuesday agreed to a code of conduct for responsible marketing of sports betting, a year after a pivotal court ruling paved the way for a new country-wide legal sports wagering market.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court a year ago overturned a 1992 federal ban on sports wagering outside of Nevada, states have passed legislation that legalizes, regulates and taxes the activity.

The new U.S. sports betting market is a huge opportunity for media companies, leagues and teams to cash in on sportsbook operators’ need to reach betters through advertising and marketing. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)