Sportradar to provide U.S. sports betting data to MGM-GVC joint venture

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss sports data provider Sportradar AG on Thursday said it struck a deal to be the exclusive U.S. sports betting data provider to MGM GVC Interactive LLC for certain leagues.

MGM GVC Interactive is a joint venture between British betting group GVC Holdings PLC, which owns the Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC gambling company, and casino operator MGM Resorts International.

When the joint venture was announced in July, it sent GVC shares to a record high.

There have been a spate of such corporate deals in the wake of a May U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to legalize, regulate and tax sports wagering.

Accurate, fast data will be important to the emerging American market as more states begin to allow mobile sports bets and live in-game betting.

Thursday’s agreement covers pre-match and live betting services and other data.

“We have a clear and simple objective - to provide our US customers with the best and broadest range of betting products in the market,” Adam Greenblatt, MGM GVC Interactive’s CEO said in a statement.

The deal would further expand Sportradar’s already wide reach in the world of sports data. It is the official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, FIFA and the UEFA.

It covers 400,000 sporting matches annually and is the only data provider working with the NBA and NHL as a distributor of league data.

MGM is also an official sports betting partner for those two leagues.