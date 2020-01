After a stint as Massachusetts’ top gaming regulator Ed Bedrosian is headed back to Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe as partner, the law firm said on Thursday.

Bedrosian had been of counsel at Orrick from 2014 to 2016 before joining the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as executive director, he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

