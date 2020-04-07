U.S. natgas output, demand to fall in 2020, 2021 due to coronavirus

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will drop in 2020 and 2021 from record highs in 2019 as government steps to slow the spread of coronavirus cut economic activity and energy prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected dry gas production will drop to 91.70 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.48 bcfd in 2021 from the all-time high of 92.19 bcfd in 2019.

That would be the first annual decline in production since 2016 and the first time output falls for two years in a row since 2005.

The expected 4.2-bcfd plunge in production in 2021 would be the biggest year-over-year fall since output dropped by 4.7 bcfd in 1983, according to EIA data. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chris Reese)