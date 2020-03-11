U.S. natgas output, demand to fall in 2021 after hitting records in 2020

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will decline in 2021 after hitting record highs this year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Wednesday.

EIA delayed the release of the March STEO update by one day to incorporate the recent drop in global oil prices.

EIA projected dry gas production will fall to 92.61 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021 from a forecast record 95.28 bcfd in 2020. The current all-time high is 92.24 bcfd in 2019.

That would be the first annual decline in production since 2016.

EIA also projected U.S. gas consumption would fall to 85.61 bcfd in 2021 from a forecast record 87.27 bcfd in 2020 due mostly to reduced power demand as renewables produce more electricity. The current all-time high is 84.97 bcfd in 2019.

That would be the first annual decline in consumption since 2017. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)