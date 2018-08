Aug 1 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp expects natural gas pipeline takeaway capacity in the Bakken shale in North Dakota to tighten by early 2019 and will expand a gas plant there, executives told investors on Wednesday.

But several midstream projects currently under construction will increase natural gas takeaway capacity by 500 million cubic feet per day to a total 3 billion cubic feet per day by the end of next year, executives said. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Marguerita Choy)