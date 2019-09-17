Energy
U.S. gasoline prices to jump after attacks on Saudi oil facilities -AAA

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices will likely jump as soon as this week after crude oil futures spiked nearly 15% following weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, according to a report by the AAA motor club.

On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.56 per gallon, but motorists can expect some volatility at the pump in the coming days and weeks, AAA said in a report.

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia experienced drone attacks on two major oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about 6% of global supply. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely)

