U.S. sues N.Y., N.J. gas station operators for environmental violations

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged New Jersey-based Genesis Petroleum and 20 associated companies with failing to properly manage dozens of underground gasoline storage tanks, putting groundwater on Long Island and New Jersey at risk of contamination.

Filed on Wednesday in Central Islip, New York federal court, the department’s complaint said 38 storage tanks at 13 gasoline stations were not properly cared for, in violation of the U.S. Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). The enforcement action was filed after a company officer responsible for environmental compliance failed to adequately respond to numerous EPA requests for information about the tanks, the complaint said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QR8Z6M