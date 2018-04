April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors were nearing their first charges against generic-drug companies in a nearly four-year-old criminal probe into a possible price-fixing, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

At least two companies were on track to be charged in the coming months, along with other executives, the report said. (bloom.bg/2Hoy6MJ) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)