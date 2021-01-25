Merkel and Biden agree in phone call to strengthen transatlantic cooperation

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a phone call on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic can only be overcome through closer international cooperation, a government spokesman in Berlin said on Monday.

“At the same time, she declared Germany’s willingness to take on responsibility in dealing with international tasks together with its European and transatlantic partners,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Edward Taylor)