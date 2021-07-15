Biden expressed his concerns about Nord Stream 2 to Merkel

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he expressed his concerns to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after a meeting with her at the White House.

Russia is racing to finish the pipeline that would take Russian gas to Germany and deprive Ukraine of valuable transit fees. Biden told reporters that he and Merkel are united in their belief that Russia should not use energy as a weapon against its neighbors. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese)