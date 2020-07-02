BRIEF-U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell poses an extreme flight risk, should be detained

July 2 (Reuters) - u.s. Says ghislaine maxwell, a former associate of late financier jeffrey epstein, should be detained following her arrest this morning — court filing u.s. Says maxwell poses an ‘extreme risk of flight’ u.s. Says the strength of its evidence and the substantial prison term that maxwell would face upon conviction create a strong incentive for her to flee u.s. Says maxwell has wealth, extensive international ties, three passports, citizenship in two other countries, a lack of meaningful u.s. Ties and ‘absolutely no reason’ to stay in the united states u.s. Says maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted u.s. Says maxwell had been hiding out in locations in new england since epstein’s arrest last july u.s. Says maxwell appears to have been living on a 156-acre property in bradford, new hampshire that she bought last december in an all cash purchase, using a limited liability company to shield her identity u.s. Says maxwell has no other known connections to the bradford area u.s. Says maxwell should not be subjected to home confinement with an electronic monitoring device, because she could easily take the device off