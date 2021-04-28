Search warrants served at both Giuliani's home and office -statement from attorney

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Federal investigators carried out search warrants on Wednesday for electronics at both the home and office of Rudolph Giuliani, who served as a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, and the equipment seized contains privileged attorney-client information, a statement issued by Giuliani’s attorney said.

“The search warrants involve only one indication of ... an alleged incident of failure to register as a foreign agent,” the statement released by Bob Costello said. It said Giuliani has denied the allegation. (Reporting by Eric Beech)