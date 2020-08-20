Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2020

Facing Trump criticism, Goodyear says employees can wear clothes supporting police

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire Chief Executive Rich Kramer said on Thursday the company had clarified its policy to make clear employees can wear apparel expressing support for law enforcement after it faced a boycott call from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Republican president, who is seeking a second term in office, told reporters on Wednesday he would swap out the Goodyear tires on his presidential limousine if there were an alternative.

Goodyear on Thursday said it had a longstanding policy of asking employees of refraining from working place expressions of support for any political candidates. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

