U.S. states lean toward breaking up Google's ad tech business - CNBC

June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. state attorneys general investigating Alphabet Inc’s Google for potential antitrust violations are leaning towards pushing for a breakup of its ad technology business as part of an expected suit, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department and nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into allegations that Google has broken antitrust laws. The federal probe focuses on search bias, advertising and management of Google’s Android operating system. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)