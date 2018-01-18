FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. House conservative leader says hopes to have votes for funding bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus said on Thursday there were not enough votes currently in the chamber to pass a stopgap measure to fund the U.S. government, but he hoped an agreement would be reached in the next hour or so to pass the bill.

With the lawmakers facing a Friday midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown, Republican Representative Mark Meadows told CNN: ”As of right now, there are not enough votes to pass it on the House floor, but discussions are ongoing with leadership and hopefully we’ll get to a path that we can send it over to the Senate and let them hopefully finish the job.” (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

