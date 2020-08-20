W.Iowa corn yields below average after dry weather, wind storms -Pro Farmer tour

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Yield potential for 2020 corn and soybean crops in western Iowa was below average following dry conditions and mid-August wind storms, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Wednesday.

The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour projected corn yields in Iowa’s crop District 1, in the state’s northwest corner, at 181.26 bushels per acre (bpa), down from 184.88 bpa last year and below the tour’s three-year average of 183.47 bpa.

Corn yields in west-central District 4 were pegged at 172.41 bpa, down from 192.71 bpa last year and the three-year average of 186.28 bpa.

Corn yields in southwestern District 7 were seen at 184.74 bpa, down from 186.28 bpa a year ago and the three-year average of 183.92 bpa.

The tour is slated to release statewide figures on Thursday.

Soybean pod counts per three-by-three foot area averaged 1,013.31 in District 1, compared with 1,095.93 pods last year and the three-year average of 1,054.75.

In District 4, pod counts averaged 1,177.41, down from 1,196.06 in 2019 and the three-year average of 1,204.74.

District 7 soybean pod counts averaged 1,164.03, below last year's count of 1,221.13 and the three-year average of 1,266.65.