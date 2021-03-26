Biden tells Greek PM he hopes for eastern Mediterranean stability -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, conveyed his hope for stability in the eastern Mediterranean, the White House said.

Greece and Turkey, both members of the U.S.-led NATO alliance, have clashed over maritime boundaries and air space in the Mediterranean, energy, ethnically split Cyprus, and the status of some islands in the Aegean.

In the call, Biden conveyed his appreciation to Mitsotakis “for our growing defense cooperation,” including through the Souda Naval Base on the island of Crete, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Mitsotakis also “agreed to coordinate on issues of shared interest, including energy security, China, Russia, and the Western Balkans,” the statement said.