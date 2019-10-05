Energy
October 5, 2019 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek PM tells U.S.'s Pompeo Turkey violating Cyprus's sovereign rights

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Turkey is violating the sovereign rights of Cyprus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told United States’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Turkey’s recent moves ..are a flagrant violation of Cyprus’s sovereign rights,” Mitsotakis told Pompeo, visiting Greece on the last leg of a trip to southern Europe.

“The United States have a particular interest in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Cyprus is only asking for the self-evident, the implemetation of international law,” Mitsotakis said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below