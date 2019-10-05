U.S's Pompeo says no country can hold Europe hostage in energy developments

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United States wants to ensure that rules govern exploration of energy sources in the Mediterranean Sea, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Athens on Saturday, adding that Turkey’s illegal drilling in the region is unacceptable.

“We want to make sure that rules govern international exploration in the Mediterranean Sea’s energy resources and that no country can hold Europe hostage,” Pompeo said.

“We have told the Turks that illegal drilling is unacceptable and we’ll continue to take diplomatic actions to make sure that we do, as we do always, ensure that lawful activity takes place,” Pompeo said.

“We are working to get the parties, everyone, to deescalate and find the outcomes that are mutually agreeable,” he said.

Pompeo also, during meetings with Greek government officials, raised concerns about Chinese investments in infrastructure, he added. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michele Kambas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)