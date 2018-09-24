FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 24, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge orders federal protection restored to Yellowstone grizzlies

1 Min Read

PINEDALE, Wyo., Sept 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday ordered Endangered Species Act protections restored to grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park, halting plans for the first licensed trophy hunts of the region’s grizzlies in more than 40 years.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula, Montana, sided with environmentalists and native American groups by overruling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to strip the grizzlies of their status as a threatened species, the court order said. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
