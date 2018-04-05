FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 3:13 PM / in a day

BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies and ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc on Thursday said it will offer new investment strategies and ETFs that exclude civilian firearms producers and retailers, following through on plans it outlined last month to study such products in the wake of a high school massacre in Florida.

According to a client update sent by a company spokesman, BlackRock will offer a new line of firearm-free products to big institutional investors and pension plans that track broad market indexes like the S&P 500 and Russell 1000. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)

