March 22, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc will require its retail-sector clients to sell firearms only to customers who have passed a background check, the Wall Street bank said citi.us/2FVnjJj on Thursday.

Citi will also require that retail clients and partners restrict sales of firearms for individuals under 21 years of age and that they do not sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines.

The bank’s rules come weeks after a shooting at a Florida high school, the second-deadliest shooting at a public school in U.S. history. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

