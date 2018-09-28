Harvard admissions bias case can proceed to trial -U.S. judge

BOSTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday cleared the way for a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants to go to trial, ruling in a closely watched case that could impact the use of race-based college admissions.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston rejected dueling motions by Harvard and a nonprofit group suing the Ivy League university to rule in their favor ahead of a trial set to take place on Oct. 15. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)