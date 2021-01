FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate next week will begin debating a coronavirus aid bill and will proceed even if Republicans are not on board, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

Schumer, a Democrat, did not provide any details on the bill that would be advanced but in a Senate speech he said there was the need for a “bold” and “robust” bill in light of current economic conditions.