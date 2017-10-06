3rd Circuit revives blind and deaf moviegoer's disability lawsuit against Cinemark

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit accusing Cinemark USA Inc of violating federal anti-bias law by denying a blind and deaf patron the assistance he needed to experience a movie at a Pittsburgh-area theater.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a ruling in favor of Cinemark by a federal judge in Pittsburgh. The panel said her decision would have rendered “meaningless” the Americans with Disabilities Act requirement that theaters, restaurants and other facilities open to the public provide assistance so disabled people are not denied services.

