FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3rd Circuit revives blind and deaf moviegoer's disability lawsuit against Cinemark
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 6, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 14 days ago

3rd Circuit revives blind and deaf moviegoer's disability lawsuit against Cinemark

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit accusing Cinemark USA Inc of violating federal anti-bias law by denying a blind and deaf patron the assistance he needed to experience a movie at a Pittsburgh-area theater.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a ruling in favor of Cinemark by a federal judge in Pittsburgh. The panel said her decision would have rendered “meaningless” the Americans with Disabilities Act requirement that theaters, restaurants and other facilities open to the public provide assistance so disabled people are not denied services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2giiqLy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.