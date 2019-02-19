Case to Watch: North Dakota’s top court to weigh medical malpractice damages cap

North Dakota’s top court is set to consider whether the state’s cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases is constitutional in a lawsuit by a woman who said she had stroke after undergoing surgery.

The case being argued on Feb. 26 before the North Dakota Supreme Court will determine whether the damages cap violates the equal protection rights of seriously injured patients. Similar caps on malpractice awards exist in at least 20 other states.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EjZyIx