FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HHS nominee Azar says drug pricing a top priority
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2017 / 3:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

HHS nominee Azar says drug pricing a top priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Alex Azar, the Republican nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a former Eli Lilly & Co top executive, said on Wednesday that drug prices are too high and pledged to work on solutions despite his industry background.

“The current system of pricing insulin and other medicines...that system is not working for the patients who have to pay out of pocket and we have to recognize that impact,” Azar told members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions during a hearing that is part of the confirmation process. (Reporting by Yasemeen Abutaleb, Writing by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.