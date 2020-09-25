Trudeau says Canada will consider U.S. import plans when building pharmaceutical capacity

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday Canada is willing to help other nations with pharmaceutical supplies if possible in response to a question about plans by the United States to import prescription drugs from Canada.

“Any moves by the United States will be taken into account, as we develop our capacity to first and foremost help Canadians, and cover Canadians’ needs here at home,” he said at a press conference in Ottawa. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer in Ottawa Writing by Allison Martell)