Cassidy says "absolutely" senators may still back healthcare bill -CNN

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said on Monday he still expects to be able to convince reluctant fellow Republican senators to support the revised bill that is the party’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Asked in an interview with CNN whether the revisions announced on Monday could sway holdout U.S. senators into supporting the legislation, Cassidy said: ”Absolutely. The bracing principle is that we give the patient the power and give states the resources to provide care for those who don’t have it.

“We think it’s good policy which therefore will get folks to vote for it.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)