RPT-Twenty-two mln Americans would lose health coverage under Senate bill -AP, citing CBO

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing an analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

By comparison, the CBO had earlier estimated that similar legislation passed by the House of Representatives would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026, leaving 51 million uninsured. (Writing by Susan Heavey)