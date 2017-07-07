FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia doctor to head US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
July 7, 2017 / 1:43 PM / a month ago

Georgia doctor to head US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Brenda Fitzgerald, a physician in charge of the state of Georgia's public health agency, has been named to head the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Trump administration said on Friday.

Fitzgerald fills a spot held temporarily by the agency's deputy director since its previous director Tom Frieden left in January.

Fitzgerald is an obstetrician-gynecologist with three decades of experience who has run the Georgia state health agency for six years, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

