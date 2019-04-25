Drugmakers Astellas, Amgen to pay $125 mln in U.S. charity kickback probe

BOSTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Two drugmakers will pay nearly $125 million to settle claims they used charities that help cover Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of their medications, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The department said Astellas Pharma and Amgen Inc were the latest pharmaceutical companies to settle claims stemming from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers’ financial support of patient assistance charities. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)