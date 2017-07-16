Collins: 8-10 Republican senators have serious concerns about U.S. health bill

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Eight to 10 Republican senators have serious concerns about Republican healthcare legislation to dismantle and replace Obamacare, moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins, who opposes the bill, said on Sunday.

"There are about eight to 10 Republican senators who have serious concerns about this bill," Collins told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "I don't know whether it will pass, but I do know this, we should not be making fundamental changes in a vital safety net program that's been on the books for 50 years - the Medicaid program - without having a single hearing to evaluate what the consequences are going to be." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Andrea Ricci)