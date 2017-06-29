FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 2 months ago

Collins says Senate healthcare bill needs "major overhaul" -MSNBC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins, a moderate who has opposed the Senate's draft healthcare bill, said on Thursday the legislation needs a "major overhaul" and that it would be better to work with Democrats toward a compromise.

"From my perspective, the bill needs a lot more than tweaking or tinkering around the edges," Collins told MSNBC. "It needs a major overhaul."

Collins said she had conversations with several Democrats who are wiling to negotiate on healthcare but had been discouraged by their leadership from doing so. "But I hope after we get past this stage that we can sit down and negotiate a bill," she said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)

