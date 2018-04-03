FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated a day ago

CMS's Verma says 11.8 mln signed up for 2018 Obamacare exchange plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - About 11.8 million consumers nationwide enrolled in 2018 Obamacare exchange plans, according to a final government tally released on Twitter by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma.

The tally includes both sign-ups on the exchange run by the Federal government for 39 states, which was released on a provisional basis late in 2017, and on the 12 other exchanges run by Washington, D.C. and the remaining states. (Reporting by Mike Erman and Caroline Humer Editing by Chris Reese)

