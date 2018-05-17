FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday named drugmakers including Celgene Corp, Mylan NV, Gilead Sciences and Novartis AG for potentially blocking access to samples of their products to delay generic competition.

Generic drugmakers may not be able to develop alternatives without access to samples of branded products, the FDA said.

The regulator said it had heard of some brand companies adopting tactics to make it hard for the generic companies to purchase branded drugs at a fair value and in open market.

"We hope that this increased transparency (naming the companies) will help reduce unnecessary hurdles to generic drug development and approval," the FDA said in a statement. (bit.ly/2GswAno) (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

