GlaxoSmithKline to look for early-stage assets - CEO

Jan 8 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc will actively look to buy early-stage assets and partner with companies, the British drugmaker’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The company is also likely to evaluate licensing deals, CEO Emma Walmsley said at the JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, adding it will continue to invest in early-stage HIV treatments.

In December, GlaxoSmithKline said it would buy U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion. Later that month it said it would split into two businesses after forming a new joint venture with Pfizer’s consumer health division. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)