2 months ago
U.S. Senate Republican bill would slash Medicaid by 2036, complicating talks
#U.S. Legal News
June 29, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Senate Republican bill would slash Medicaid by 2036, complicating talks

Susan Cornwell and Yasmeen Abutaleb

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As U.S. Senate Republicans considered alterations to an Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday, a non-partisan congressional research office released a report that could complicate their push to reach a consensus before a July 4 recess begins on Friday.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that spending on the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor would be 35 percent lower than under current law in 2036 if a Republican proposal under consideration in the Senate were to become law.

The CBO estimated that under current law, Medicaid spending would grow 5.1 percent a year during the next two decades. Under the Republican Senate plan, it projected growth of just 1.9 percent a year through 2026 and about 3.5 percent per year in the subsequent 10 years.

Senate Democrats requested the latest CBO report to analyze the impact of the Republican healthcare bill's Medicaid cuts between 2026 and 2036. The CBO can typically only score legislation in a 10-year window. But some of the changes to Medicaid proposed by Republicans would not go into effect until 2021, with more drastic cuts and a federal overhaul of the program in 2025.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is continuing to search for a formula that would win over the conservative and moderate elements of his divided Republican caucus. Thursday's CBO report may add to the concerns of some moderates about proposed cuts to the Medicaid program.

On Tuesday, support for the draft bill collapsed among Republicans before the measure even reached the Senate floor. (Additional reporting by Amanda Becker, Richard Cowan and Timothy Ahmann)

