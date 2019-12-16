U.S. government extends deadline to sign up for Obamacare insurance plans

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Monday the deadline for signing-up for 2020 insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, has been extended to Dec. 18.

The extension has been offered to accommodate consumers who experienced issues, while attempting to enroll in coverage during the final hours of open enrollment, earlier scheduled to end on Dec. 15.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services runs enrollment through the online marketplace, HealthCare.gov, for 38 states. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)