U.S. states to file new suit challenging Trump healthcare subsidy cut
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Reuters TV
October 13, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 8 days ago

U.S. states to file new suit challenging Trump healthcare subsidy cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A coalition of U.S. states will file a new lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to end Obamacare subsidies to health insurers that help low-income people pay out-of-pocket medical expenses, a source in the New York attorney general’s Office said on Friday.

The new lawsuit would be separate from an existing case currently pending before an appeals court in Washington in which 16 Democratic state attorneys general are defending the legality of the payments. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, is due to announce details of his plans later on Friday.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
