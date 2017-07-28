FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCain says time for Republicans, Democrats to 'start fresh' on healthcare
July 28, 2017

McCain says time for Republicans, Democrats to 'start fresh' on healthcare

Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, who bucked Republican leadership to help quash a healthcare measure in an overnight vote, said on Friday it was time for Republicans and Democrats to work together for a fresh start on healthcare reform.

"Our inability to address the pressing health care needs of the American people with meaningful and lasting reform is inexcusable," he said in a statement. "The vote last night presents the Senate with an opportunity to start fresh."

"It is now time to return to regular order with input from all of our members – Republicans and Democrats – and bring a bill to the floor of the Senate for amendment and debate."

