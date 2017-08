WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hoped to finish work on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare by the end of this week.

"This is just the beginning, we're not out here to spike the football," McConnell told reporters after the Senate voted to open debate on healthcare. "This is a long way, but we'll finish at the end of the week," he said.