in 2 months
June 28, 2017 / 8:54 PM / in 2 months

Top Senate Republican expresses optimism on healthcare bill after Trump meeting

Jeff Mason

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said a meeting between Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump on healthcare was helpful and he expressed optimism the Senate would eventually pass a bill to repeal Obamacare.

"I think the meeting was very helpful," McConnell said as he left the meeting at the White House. "I think everyone around the table is interested in getting to yes ... because we know the status quo is simply unacceptable, unsustainable and no action is just not an option."

"I had hoped ... that we could have gotten to the floor this week, but we're not quite there," he added. "But I think we've got a really good chance of getting there. It will just take a little bit longer."

