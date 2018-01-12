FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kentucky becomes first U.S. state to implement Medicaid work requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Kentucky on Friday became the first U.S. state to receive approval from the federal government to implement work requirements in Medicaid, a fundamental change to the 50-year-old government health insurance program for the poor.

The approval came one day after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued policy guidance allowing states to design and propose test programs that require work or jobs training as a condition of receiving Medicaid, which has never had such conditions attached.

Kentucky’s waiver also imposes premiums on able-bodied, adult Medicaid beneficiaries - another first for the key social safety net program. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, editing by G Crosse)

