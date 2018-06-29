FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge overturns approval of Kentucky Medicaid work provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday vacated the federal government’s approval of new requirements by the state of Kentucky that people must work or get jobs training if they are to receive benefits from the Medicaid health insurance program.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., ruled that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services never adequately considered whether the work requirements actually help the state furnish medical assistance to state resident. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Alistair Bell)

