Trump admin to try letting states limit Medicaid benefits

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday said it would launch a pilot program that would allow states to limit health benefits for their Medicaid patients and negotiate drug prices on their behalf using an approach similar to commercial health plans.

The administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said states would have to opt into the Healthy Adult Opportunity program.

It said participating states would be able to launch a formulary of covered drugs, which would allow them to negotiate to give drugmakers priority in the state in exchange for lower prices. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)