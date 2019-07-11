Hot Stocks
White House pulls proposal to eliminate drug rebates - Politico

July 11 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, the Politico here reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.

The White house did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Shares of health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc , Cigna Corp and drug distributors like McKesson Corp rose after the report. CVS Health shares were also higher. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

