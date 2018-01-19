U.S. health agency to issue religious objection regulations

Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Friday said they were revoking legal guidance issued by the Obama Administration that had sought to discourage states from trying to defund organizations that provide abortion services, such as Planned Parenthood.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials also said the department is issuing new regulations aimed at protecting healthcare workers’ civil rights based on religious and conscience objections.

The regulations protect the rights of healthcare workers from providing abortion, euthanasia, and sterilization, the officials said during a media call with reporters. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)